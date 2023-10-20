×

Three accused in insurance hit murder case granted bail

Those released were not as strongly linked to the alleged offences, court told

By Devon Koen - 20 October 2023

Three of the seven people implicated in a string of hit murders for life insurance policies were granted bail in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Passing down judgment, magistrate John Montgomery said while four of the seven accused faced schedule six offences, evidence led during the group’s formal bail applications limited the others to schedule five offences...

