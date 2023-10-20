×

News

Ramaphosa to attend Israel-Gaza peace summit in Cairo

By Bhargav Acharya - 20 October 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a peace summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.

“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.”

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own people under an apartheid regime that ended in 1994. 

