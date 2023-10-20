Nelson Mandela Bay model Imogen Gerber, 9, sets sights on international ramp
With a bubbly personality and a burning desire to be on the world’s most famous runways, recently crowned Little Miss Eastern Cape, Imogen Gerber, already has her sights set on Paris and New York.
Nine-year-old Imogen, from Mount Pleasant, won the title of Little Miss Gqeberha in June 2022...
