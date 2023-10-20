Are schools headed for change?
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Eastern Cape has made a recommendation to schools to eliminate hair policies and refrain from specifying the type of underwear girls may wear.
It also states that pupils should be able to don any part of the approved school uniform, no matter their gender, and that schools should offer gender-neutral uniform choices for pupils who do not conform to traditional gender norms.
ICYMI | HeraldLIVE top five stories this week: October 16 to 20
Here are the stories that dominated The Herald's front page this week:
Sky-high prices as eggs, chicken fly off shelves
Though the avian flu sweeping SA has not yet hit the Eastern Cape, stores are already feeling the knock-on effect of restricted supplies of eggs and chickens and are being forced to pass on price increases to consumers.
The shock waves in the poultry industry coincide with a spike in the price of other basic foods such as potatoes and vegetables as the price of fuel skyrockets, pushing up the cost of farming.
Quivers over mucky Nelson Mandela Bay rivers
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipality report has revealed shocking levels of sewage pollution in the metro’s four rivers.
Nearly 90% of the samples taken from the rivers over a period of three months exceed health and legal limits, predominantly by huge margins, raising the threat of infection and disease.
Fire ravages Bethelsdorp families’ homes after they complained for months about temporary power connections
Two Nelson Mandela Bay families have been left devastated after a house was gutted, and a second damaged in a fire in Bethelsdorp, apparently linked to a temporary electricity connection installed by the municipality.
The fire comes three months after problems were first sparked when the metro installed the system in De Gras Street.
Port users slam new booking system in Nelson Mandela Bay
A storm has erupted at Gqeberha’s harbour over Transnet’s new truck booking system, with transporters criticising delays and increased costs while the port authority maintains that the change is necessary and will be replicated at the Port of Ngqura soon.
A furious barrage from port users played out on a WhatsApp trucking group this week while early indications are that some improvements have been made and the system could be sailing into calmer waters.
