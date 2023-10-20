Enjoy a bit of spice with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

The upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass is an event not to be missed by the foodies and cooks of Nelson Mandela Bay as a flavoursome favourite, Indian butter chicken curry, will be perfected in the kitchen.
The rich dish — often enjoyed in restaurants — can be made at home with surprisingly little effort, according to Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay.
Pillay will be sharing some expert advice and tricks in the kitchen with this latest cooking experience in a series of masterclasses, hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.
The “Indian Butter Chicken Curry” masterclass takes place at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday November 16 from 6pm to 8pm.
“The inspiration for the meal goes back to one of the very popular online masterclasses we presented during the Covid-19 restrictions,” Pillay said.
“Butter chicken is a fairly simple dish to make — even though people think it is a long process.
“I will be showing the participants how to easily make a delicious, fragrant meal at home.”
Side dishes for the masterclass will include a three-ingredient naan bread and crispy curried potatoes.
“This is a quick meal which requires a little patience with the sauce development,” Pillay said.
“It is such a versatile and flexible dish; it can be enjoyed for a normal family dinner, showing off to friends at a dinner party or making mini rotis or wraps with the butter chicken curry as a snack.
“The versatility is endless — you can even make canapés or a pie.”
And, of course, the question is whether the Indian butter chicken curry will taste better the next day, should there be any left over.
“Absolutely. If the curry is left in the fridge overnight the spices will develop further and infuse the meal, making it taste even better than the night before,” Pillay said.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and hospitality director Sarah Weiss is looking forward to enjoying the classic meal at the masterclass.
“We would pair the meal with the fruitiness and acidity of the Three Peaks Dry Rose or the Three Peaks Creamy Unoaked Chardonnay,” she said.
“Both would equally complement the flavours in a butter chicken curry.”
All the ingredients for The Herald Masterclass will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Book your spot for the “Indian Butter Chicken Curry” Cooking Masterclass at bit.ly/heraldcookcurry
Tickets are R390 a person, which includes a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Enjoy a bit of spice with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: DAFROO/ISTOCKPHOTO
The upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass is an event not to be missed by the foodies and cooks of Nelson Mandela Bay as a flavoursome favourite, Indian butter chicken curry, will be perfected in the kitchen.
The rich dish — often enjoyed in restaurants — can be made at home with surprisingly little effort, according to Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay.
Pillay will be sharing some expert advice and tricks in the kitchen with this latest cooking experience in a series of masterclasses, hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.
The “Indian Butter Chicken Curry” masterclass takes place at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday November 16 from 6pm to 8pm.
“The inspiration for the meal goes back to one of the very popular online masterclasses we presented during the Covid-19 restrictions,” Pillay said.
“Butter chicken is a fairly simple dish to make — even though people think it is a long process.
“I will be showing the participants how to easily make a delicious, fragrant meal at home.”
Side dishes for the masterclass will include a three-ingredient naan bread and crispy curried potatoes.
“This is a quick meal which requires a little patience with the sauce development,” Pillay said.
“It is such a versatile and flexible dish; it can be enjoyed for a normal family dinner, showing off to friends at a dinner party or making mini rotis or wraps with the butter chicken curry as a snack.
“The versatility is endless — you can even make canapés or a pie.”
And, of course, the question is whether the Indian butter chicken curry will taste better the next day, should there be any left over.
“Absolutely. If the curry is left in the fridge overnight the spices will develop further and infuse the meal, making it taste even better than the night before,” Pillay said.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and hospitality director Sarah Weiss is looking forward to enjoying the classic meal at the masterclass.
“We would pair the meal with the fruitiness and acidity of the Three Peaks Dry Rose or the Three Peaks Creamy Unoaked Chardonnay,” she said.
“Both would equally complement the flavours in a butter chicken curry.”
All the ingredients for The Herald Masterclass will be supplied by Checkers.
Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Book your spot for the “Indian Butter Chicken Curry” Cooking Masterclass at bit.ly/heraldcookcurry
Tickets are R390 a person, which includes a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
World
World
News