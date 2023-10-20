Court revokes child-porn accused’s bail
A man accused of filming his twin daughters in the nude and posting their pictures online has had his bail revoked by the Gqeberha regional court after he contravened his conditions and moved back into the family home.
Appearing in court on Thursday, the man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his children, did not oppose the withdrawing of the R10,000 bail which was paid by his elderly mother after his initial November 2016 arrest. ..
