Beverage giant boosts water supply to Graaff-Reinet
Coca-Cola launches R12m borehole project in drought-prone town
The water supply to the Graaff-Reinet community received a life-saving boost on Thursday as beverage giant Coca-Cola launched a new borehole project in the drought-prone Karoo town.
The R12m Cokeville Groundwater harvesting mega project, consisting of four boreholes and a processing facility in the Camdeboo Conservancy, is set to augment the town’s daily supply by one megalitre, making a significant contribution to the daily requirement of eight megalitres...
