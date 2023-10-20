Are schools headed for change?
Gender-neutral uniform choices, scrapping of hair policies recommended by commission
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Eastern Cape has made a recommendation to schools to eliminate hair policies and refrain from specifying the type of underwear girls may wear.
It also states that pupils should be able to don any part of the approved school uniform, no matter their gender, and that schools should offer gender-neutral uniform choices for pupils who do not conform to traditional gender norms...
