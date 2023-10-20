Schools and communities have been urged to be vigilant about food after 62 pupils at two Tshwane schools became ill after apparently eating snacks bought from street vendors.
The incidents happened at Tlotlompho Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa and its counterpart in Winterveldt, Reimolotswe.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said 22 Tlotlompho pupils were taken to a clinic on Thursday after falling sick.
“Only four pupils were transferred to a hospital. According to information, the affected pupils started [getting] complications after eating snacks allegedly bought from a street vendor,” he said.
“The pupils experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and shortness of breath. Some were released into parental care after medical attention while those referred to the hospital were also discharged. Medical tests were conducted for investigations.”
In the second incident, 40 pupils were taken to a medical facility after eating a snack called dibombolina, which they allegedly bought from different hawkers around the school.
62 Gauteng pupils hospitalised after 'eating snacks bought from hawkers'
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
According to Mabona, only three pupils were treated and later discharged while the remaining pupils were transferred to a local hospital.
"[This is] after experiencing symptoms associated with diarrhoea, vomiting and headache. [All but one] were later discharged. We wish all pupils a speedy recovery.”
The department urged school governing bodies, parents and “the community at large to be vigilant at all times and check all foods/snacks sold in and around schools”.
“Where it is suspected that the snacks might have expired, this should be reported to the local authorities for action,” added Mabona.
Six children have died in one month at separate locations after apparently eating food purchased at nearby shops. Four died in Gauteng within days of each other, while two died in the Free State in what appears to be similar circumstances.
