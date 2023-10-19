War of words in Jeffreys Bay murder case
State and defence lock horns over issues including the inclusion of a late witness
The addition of a witness at the eleventh hour, who had combed the scene for clues relating to the death of Clyde Stuurman, brought the state’s case against Donovan Wolf under the spotlight.
A war of words erupted in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday during arguments between the state and the defence in the case of murder accused Wolf...
