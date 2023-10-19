Walmer’s warrior couple gears up for World Combat Games
Kylee Nel and Timothy Kidson set to join 1,500 athletes from more than 120 nations at Saudi Arabia showpiece
A fighting fit couple from Walmer is jetting off to Saudi Arabia to showcase their skill and mastery of an ancient martial art to hundreds of athletes at the 2023 World Combat Games.
The two are ready to display their homegrown Aikido expertise at the international event that will host 1,500 athletes from more than 120 nations who are set to clash in Riyadh for 11 days of pummelling action from Friday (October 20)...
