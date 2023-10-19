Port users slam new booking system in Nelson Mandela Bay
Businesses harbouring discontent over truck delays, but Transnet insists changes are necessary
A storm has erupted at Gqeberha’s harbour over Transnet’s new truck booking system, with transporters criticising delays and increased costs while the port authority maintains that the change is necessary and will be replicated at the Port of Ngqura soon.
A furious barrage from port users played out on a WhatsApp trucking group this week while early indications are that some improvements have been made and the system could be sailing into calmer waters...
