Gqeberha police are investigating a case of business robbery, carjacking and attempted murder after a robbery at a petrol station in Booysen Park on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at least six armed suspects had stormed the garage and demanded money.
“A shot was fired, wounding a petrol attendant in the leg,” she said.
“The suspects gained access to the premises and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
“While three suspects were busy inside the premises, the other three robbed customers outside of their cellphones.
“The suspects also hijacked an Opel Corsa LDV, took the generator from the garage, and fled.”
Janse van Rensburg said the wounded petrol attendant had been rushed to hospital.
HeraldLIVE
Petrol attendant shot in leg during robbery in Booysen Park
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
