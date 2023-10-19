Patensie man jailed for 25 years for raping adopted daughter
Caught red-handed raping his 12-year-old adopted daughter, a 53-year-old Patensie man had little option but to plead guilty.
On Wednesday, the father of five, who is not being named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to one count of rape after the state withdrew a second charge against him. ..
