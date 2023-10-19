Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead in Booysen Park early on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident had occurred shortly after midnight.
“It is alleged that at about 12.30am, in Qunu, Booysen Park, Charl White was asleep when the door was forced open,” she said.
“Four masked men entered the bedroom and started to attack White.
“He was taken to the living room and shot multiple times.”
Naidu said an investigation was under way.
Man shot multiple times in home
Image: GARETH WILSON
