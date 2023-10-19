×

News

Gqeberha schools setting tone through music and marching

Hundreds of pupils from northern areas and townships leading from the front with precision and prowess

By Tremaine van Aardt - 19 October 2023

Schools in the northern areas are marching to the beat of their own drums and setting the tone for musical talent to take them to new heights.

Dozens of senior and primary pupils from across the northern areas and township schools have proven their precision and prowess, recently claiming coveted titles at the annual Schools Marching Drill competition in the Western Cape...

