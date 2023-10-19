Budding scientists create magic in new lab at Stephen Nkomo Primary
Science boffins were in their element this week when Stephen Nkomo Primary School received a brand new science laboratory donated by the University of Western Cape (UWC), in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of education.
The Kariega school benefited from the 15-year long partnership between the provincial education department and the university...
