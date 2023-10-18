×

News

WATCH LIVE | The AmaZulu throne court battle continues

By TIMESLIVE - 18 October 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

The battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Tuesday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.

The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.

TimesLIVE

