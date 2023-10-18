The battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Tuesday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.
The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | The AmaZulu throne court battle continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
