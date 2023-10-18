×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 18 October 2023

COURTESY: SABC NEWS

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the admissibility of the alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused, came under the spotlight.

It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest