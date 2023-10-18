The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the admissibility of the alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused, came under the spotlight.
It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
COURTESY: SABC NEWS
The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the admissibility of the alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused, came under the spotlight.
It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
News
Politics
World