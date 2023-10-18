Learning about science and technology the fun way
Robotics tournament at NMU allows youth to improve their critical thinking, coding and design skills
It might be regarded as one of the world’s best selling toys but it is much more than simple building blocks and will form the foundation for creative thinking and team work for dozens of children attending the FIRST Lego League (FLL) Robotics Tournament on Saturday.
Nelson Mandela University’s school of information technology is hosting the event for the first time since 2019...
