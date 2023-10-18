×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha attorney facing slew of charges given time to appoint legal representation

By Devon Koen - 18 October 2023

A Gqeberha attorney accused of dipping into his firm’s trust account to line his own pockets has been given more time to appoint a legal representative after his previous advocate died and another was appointed to the bench.

Louis Erasmus, 57, appeared briefly in the city’s commercial crime court on Wednesday on charges of theft, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act, among other charges...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest