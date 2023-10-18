Eastern Cape rapist’s reign of terror ends with three life sentences
A 42-year-old man’s more than a decade-long reign of terror from Peddie to Nelson Mandela Bay, raping women, including a 76-year-old grandmother, finally came to an end on Tuesday when he was sentenced to three life terms in the Gqeberha high court.
Pleading guilty to five counts of rape, Thabiso Klaas was linked to the harrowing incidents after he was arrested for possession of stolen property, with his DNA linking him to the rape cases his victims thought would never be solved...
