×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout

By TimesLIVE - 18 October 2023
Forensic officers at a crime scene in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, after a shootout on Tuesday in which four suspects and one police officer was killed. A second policeman was injured.
Forensic officers at a crime scene in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, after a shootout on Tuesday in which four suspects and one police officer was killed. A second policeman was injured.
Image: Supplied

Five people, including a police officer and a wanted suspect, were killed in a shootout in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said national intervention unit member W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko was killed when suspects at a house in Ntuzuma fired at police.

“Police had operationalised intelligence when they pounced on the suspects. The suspects fired shots at the police who returned fire, sparking a shootout.

“After the shootout, two men and two women in the house were found fatally wounded. Another police officer sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital,” Netshiunda said.

He said one suspect was on the police list of most wanted suspects in connection with at least 12 murders which he allegedly committed from September last year to date in the Durban North areas.

Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen  Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, visited the Mazibuko family home at C Section in KwaMashu. He also visited the injured officer in hospital. 

Police minister Bheki Cele visits the Mazibuko family after the death of W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko during a shootout on Tuesday
Police minister Bheki Cele visits the Mazibuko family after the death of W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko during a shootout on Tuesday
Image: Supplied

Netshiunda said the minister also visited a crime scene in uMzinyathi area where four suspected business robbers were wounded in a shootout with police.

He said the suspects had robbed a store at Bhamshela in Nsuze and were spotted at Maphephetheni.

“Realising they were surrounded, the suspects shot at police officers and a shootout ensued which ended with the four suspects injured. No police officer sustained injury.”

A firearm and suspected stolen cellphones and other gadgets were allegedly found in possession of the suspects. Two vehicles were seized.

The four injured suspects, who are allegedly linked to business robberies in Durban North, are under police guard in hospital.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest