The bridge to McGregor in the Western Cape was finally reopened at the close of business on Tuesday.
The McGregor bridge had to be closed when it was destroyed by the recent floods.
The town was cut off for more than two weeks after heavy rains and flooding damaged the bridge in September.
A decision was then made to close the bridge for safety reasons as it underwent major repair work.
However, it proved to be a struggle for farmers, business people and residents.
On Monday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and infrastructure minister Tertuis Simmers visited the bridge access road ahead of its reopening.
Winde said their team on the ground had been working around the clock to repair the bridge as well as all public infrastructure damaged in the flooding.
He said their priority was to reconnect communities and restore economic activity, especially as they headed into the festive season.
“We have shown that by working together with urgency we can overcome the immense challenges.
“I would like to thank all role players who have worked hard to repair this road infrastructure which is an important lifeline for communities in this region,” Winde said.
Simmers said efforts by the two spheres of the Western Cape government were supported by the agriculture sector and civil society organisations.
“It is truly inspiring to note the gallant efforts of every individual and organisation who contributed to the success of this restoration project.
“The reopening of this access road will be a significant relief to the economic activity of this town and region with the resumption of the movement of goods and services.
“The agricultural sector has been severely affected by the damage to this infrastructure.
“We needed to rebuild this at a rapid pace and under safe conditions.”
Bridge to town cut off by flooding finally reopened
Image: SUPPLIED
