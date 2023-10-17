×

Quivers over mucky Nelson Mandela Bay rivers

Bay up the creek without a paddle after shock municipal report reveals sewage pollution figures

By Guy Rogers - 17 October 2023

A Nelson Mandela Bay municipality report has revealed shocking levels of sewage pollution in the metro’s four rivers.

Nearly 90% of the samples taken from the rivers over a period of three months exceed health and legal limits, predominantly by huge margins, raising the threat of infection and disease...

