Quivers over mucky Nelson Mandela Bay rivers
Bay up the creek without a paddle after shock municipal report reveals sewage pollution figures
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipality report has revealed shocking levels of sewage pollution in the metro’s four rivers.
Nearly 90% of the samples taken from the rivers over a period of three months exceed health and legal limits, predominantly by huge margins, raising the threat of infection and disease...
