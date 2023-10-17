Public hearings to be held on proposed place-name changes in Sundays River Valley
Sundays River Valley local municipality residents will finally get to have their say on proposed name changes in the province with public hearings about to begin.
The Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Council will host hearings in Addo, Kirkwood and Enon in November...
