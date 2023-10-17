×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Langa man gets 25 years for raping, impregnating 14-year-old niece

Premium
By Devon Koen - 17 October 2023

A Langa man who raped his 14-year-old niece on several occasions and impregnated her was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after entering a plea agreement with the state.

The 33-year-old man, who is not being named to protect the girl’s identity, pleaded guilty to a single charge of rape when he appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Monday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest