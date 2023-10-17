East Cape signs historic renewable energy deal with two provinces
The Eastern Cape has signed a historic agreement with the Western Cape and Northern Cape, boosting their joint commitment to renewable energy, and supporting a multibillion-rand green ammonia investment by Hive.
The event took place on Monday, the second day of the 2023 South African Green Hydrogen Summit, in Cape Town, where the Eastern Cape is featuring prominently as an investment destination of choice for renewable energy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.