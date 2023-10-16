Teen held after pregnant woman shot in head
Lucasta Plaatjies, 24, gunned down while walking home in early hours of Sunday in Jacksonville
Instead of planning a baby shower for Lucasta Plaatjies, a Gqeberha family must now plan her funeral after she was shot in the head and left for dead on Sunday.
The body of Plaatjies, 24, who was in the early stages of her pregnancy, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in Almond Street, Jacksonville...
