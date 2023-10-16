×

News

Teen held after pregnant woman shot in head

Lucasta Plaatjies, 24, gunned down while walking home in early hours of Sunday in Jacksonville

By Brandon Nel - 16 October 2023

Instead of planning a baby shower for Lucasta Plaatjies, a Gqeberha family must now plan her funeral after she was shot in the head and left for dead on Sunday.

The body of Plaatjies, 24, who was in the early stages of her pregnancy, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in Almond Street, Jacksonville...

