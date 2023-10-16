Sky-high prices as eggs, chicken fly off shelves
No bird flu cases reported in Eastern Cape, but shortages bite, leading some stores to limit purchases
Though the avian flu sweeping SA has not yet hit the Eastern Cape, stores are already feeling the knock-on effect of restricted supplies of eggs and chickens and are being forced to pass on price increases to consumers.
The shock waves in the poultry industry coincide with a spike in the price of other basic foods such as potatoes and vegetables as the price of fuel skyrockets, pushing up the cost of farming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.