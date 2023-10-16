×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Search for parents of five-year-old boy

By Simtembile Mgidi - 16 October 2023
The community has been asked to help find the parents of five-year-old Siyamthanda
IN CARE: The community has been asked to help find the parents of five-year-old Siyamthanda
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Cape social development department and the police are seeking the public’s help in tracing the parents of five-year-old Siyamthanda.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child — only known as Siyamthanda — was found in the care of a man who was living with his father in Central.

“The child is in the custody of the social workers since August 2023.

“His father is only known as Mabhuti and there is no other information about his biological parents.

“An appeal is made to anyone who can assist in tracing the parents or family of little Siyamthanda to contact the case managers, Jikaza at 060-445-2441 and Nokoyo at 064-608-3882,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest