The Eastern Cape social development department and the police are seeking the public’s help in tracing the parents of five-year-old Siyamthanda.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child — only known as Siyamthanda — was found in the care of a man who was living with his father in Central.
“The child is in the custody of the social workers since August 2023.
“His father is only known as Mabhuti and there is no other information about his biological parents.
“An appeal is made to anyone who can assist in tracing the parents or family of little Siyamthanda to contact the case managers, Jikaza at 060-445-2441 and Nokoyo at 064-608-3882,” Naidu said.
HeraldLIVE
Search for parents of five-year-old boy
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape social development department and the police are seeking the public’s help in tracing the parents of five-year-old Siyamthanda.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child — only known as Siyamthanda — was found in the care of a man who was living with his father in Central.
“The child is in the custody of the social workers since August 2023.
“His father is only known as Mabhuti and there is no other information about his biological parents.
“An appeal is made to anyone who can assist in tracing the parents or family of little Siyamthanda to contact the case managers, Jikaza at 060-445-2441 and Nokoyo at 064-608-3882,” Naidu said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News