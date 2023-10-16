Nelson Mandela Bay congress gets medical professionals up to speed on latest developments
Eight-hundred delegates at the Critical Care Congress in Gqeberha took part in a dialogue surrounding the recent advancements in medical literature for intensive care and high care units.
The event also sounded an alarm about the impending threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is predicted to trigger a catastrophic surge in fatalities by 2050. ..
