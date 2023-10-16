×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Missionvale dance couples land 16 medals and Aussie appeal

By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 October 2023

Missionvale Care Centre ballroom dancers swept the floor to claim an impressive 16 medals at North West University’s Mahikeng campus during the National Achievers and Championships for Standard and Latin.

It was a dazzling spectacle as sure-footed dance entrants across all nine provinces gathered for the glittering Federation of Dance Sport SA showcase from October 6-7...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest