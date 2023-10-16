×

News

From Addo to Nqatu? Storm gathers over Sundays River Valley

Committee urged to halt process of renaming three towns, which DA says is politically motivated

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 October 2023

The winds of change sweeping through the Eastern Cape have reached the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality — proposals to rename Addo, Enon and Kirkwood have been submitted to the Provincial Geographical Names Committee.

The provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department informed the municipality’s council in June that new names had been proposed for the towns and that the public engagement processes had begun...

