Chatty’s ‘dragon warriors’ show their fire at Tshwane karate event
An explosive Bloemendal karateka and one of her pint-sized students chopped, kicked and punched their way to a sensational six medals for the Eastern Cape at a recent karate competition.
Their display in Tshwane, Gauteng, has catapulted the magic of northern areas karate and, for Jamey Charles, who only matriculated in 2022, provides youngsters from fringe communities with a chance to excel...
