Chance to work as crew in emerging Eastern Cape movie industry

As the Eastern Cape’s film industry continues to grow, 10 films are set to be produced within the province in 2024, backed by funding amounting to R2.4m.
The call to action for industry professionals was jointly issued by the Eastern Cape Film Festival in partnership with EC Film Studios and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).
Producers, directors, cinematographers, camera operators, sound engineers, editors, location scouts, unit managers, art department specialists, wardrobe and makeup artists, graphic designers and production managers are all encouraged to apply.
The closing date for applications remains unspecified.
Nceba Mqolomba, an acclaimed figure in the film industry and director of the award-winning Eastern Cape Film Festival, is spearheading the initiative.
Hailing from KwaNobuhle, he emphasised his commitment to nurturing the film industry in the Eastern Cape.
Since 2020, Mqolomba has organised three scriptwriting workshops, recognising that script quality is a pivotal factor in securing NFVF funding for film projects.
In January and February, he conducted a workshop with the original goal of accommodating 20 participants, but thanks to an overwhelming response 25 individuals were picked to participate.
Mqolomba secured funding from the NFVF under the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the film production process beyond scriptwriting.
Within two weeks, he received more than 300 applications, demonstrating a widespread hunger for opportunities.
Mqolomba said the Eastern Cape had lost a significant amount of film industry talent due to individuals seeking better opportunities in other provinces.
The high number of experienced applicants from the Eastern Cape looking to return to their roots was a testament to the desire for growth in the province.
The director’s ambitious goal is to employ at least 300 people, 200 of them originating from the Eastern Cape, with a focus on training and retaining local talent.
They will receive mentorship from industry experts, including renowned figures such as Pumla Hopa, former executive producer of soap opera Isidingo: The Need, and award-winning television director and editor Diliza Moabi.
Mqolomba believes the films, produced under the guidance of accomplished industry professionals, will position local talent favourably for consideration in productions that come to the province.
It will also provide them with essential work experience, enhancing their prospects for future job opportunities.
The ultimate vision is for film production companies to draw on local talent, with the aim of selecting 80 out of 100 crew members from the Eastern Cape.
Additionally, Mqolomba wants to equip communities with the ability to tell their own stories, including those of historic heroes that are lesser known, such as Maqoma, Hintsa and Rharhabe.
Interested potential film crew members are invited to submit their CVs and a motivational letter to info@ecfilmfestival.co.za.
Though the primary shooting location will be Nelson Mandela Bay, Mqolomba is seeking additional funding to expand the project’s reach, with the goal of amassing a total of R6m to produce films across every district in the province.
Chance to work as crew in emerging Eastern Cape movie industry
Ten films set to be produced in province thanks to R2.4m in national funding
Image: SUPPLIED
