Armed burglars fired two shots at a screaming Despatch resident during a terrifying home invasion on Friday morning.
Fortunately, the 37-year-old man was not injured, but the burglars made off with a drill and musical instruments worth about R38,000.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the couple had been asleep in their Greyling Street home when their alarm went off, waking them up.
The man then ran into a passage and started screaming for help, behind a locked safety gate.
“A shot was fired in his direction,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“When he continued to scream, a second shot was fired towards him.”
Janse van Rensburg said no injuries had been reported.
A case of house robbery is under investigation.
Terror as man shot at during Despatch house robbery
Image: 123RF
