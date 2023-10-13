×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Paterson High science boffins excel at Eskom Expo

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 13 October 2023

A print-ready design for a prosthetic arm, an investigation into reducing carbon dioxide, and combining three resources of renewable energy to maximise the energy yield.

This research by three Paterson High School pupils earned them arms full of prizes at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) held in Boksburg recently...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest