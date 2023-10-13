Fed-up library member receives ‘fine’ more than a year later
A patron of the Walmer Library took a pair of scissors to her library card after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality sent her a letter — more than a year later — threatening to debit her municipal account for a R131 fine for overdue books, which she says she does not owe.
The 81-year-old Lorraine resident, who did not want to be named, said she took the books out in May 2022 and returned them the next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.