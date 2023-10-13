×

Man’s ear severed in vicious attack by panga-wielding robbers

By Brandon Nel - 13 October 2023
A man in his 60s is recovering after being viciously attacked by robbers at his Despatch home during the early hours of Friday
CELLPHONES STOLEN: A man in his 60s is recovering after being viciously attacked by robbers at his Despatch home during the early hours of Friday
Image: Gareth Wilson

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital with a severed ear and deep cuts to his face and arms after he was attacked by panga-wielding robbers at his Despatch home early on Friday.

The horrifying incident occurred at about 2.30am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man’s wife had woken him up after she heard noises and saw a flashlight in their Magnolia Street yard.

“The elderly man, armed with a knife, went outside to investigate and was accosted by two men [one armed with a panga],” Naidu said.

“A scuffle ensued between the complainant and the suspects.”

During the brawl, the man’s ear was severed and he sustained deep cuts to his face and arms.

“After they overpowered him, he was taken into the house, where the couple’s cellphones were taken before the suspects fled,” Naidu said.

The elderly man was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The case is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

PLEASE NOTE: The original police report indicated the man was 81. However, police then rectified this and said he was 61.

