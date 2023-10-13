DA lashes out at education officials over pay issues
Eastern Cape DA MPL Horatio Hendricks said the education department’s failure to release the gratuity payments of some retired staff was an indictment on the department.
“It is deeply concerning that this matter has reportedly still not been resolved,” Hendricks said as many former officials continue a frustrating and desperate wait...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.