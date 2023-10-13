×

DA lashes out at education officials over pay issues

By Tshepiso Mametela - 13 October 2023

Eastern Cape DA MPL Horatio Hendricks said the education department’s failure to release the gratuity payments of some retired staff was an indictment on the department.

“It is deeply concerning that this matter has reportedly still not been resolved,” Hendricks said as many former officials continue a frustrating and desperate wait...

