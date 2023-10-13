A suspect has been arrested after a man was robbed and stabbed at the North End Lake on Thursday.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle at the lake when he was approached by a knife-wielding suspect.
The suspect threatened the man and forcibly took his cellphone.
A struggle ensued, resulting in the victim suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect had fled but had been arrested soon afterwards.
“Detectives were busy with an investigation in Stebonheath Road, Sydenham, when they noticed a man running with a knife in one hand and a cellphone in the other,” she said.
“The police members became suspicious and when the tried to stop him, he continued running.
“The members eventually apprehended the man in Sydenham Road and a knife and cellphone were seized.
“While the detectives were busy at Mount Road police station processing the suspect, the complainant arrived at the station to report the robbery.”
Janse van Rensburg said the man had been detained on charges of robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Alert police nab ‘suspicious’ man after robbery, stabbing at North End Lake
Image: 123RF
A suspect has been arrested after a man was robbed and stabbed at the North End Lake on Thursday.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle at the lake when he was approached by a knife-wielding suspect.
The suspect threatened the man and forcibly took his cellphone.
A struggle ensued, resulting in the victim suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect had fled but had been arrested soon afterwards.
“Detectives were busy with an investigation in Stebonheath Road, Sydenham, when they noticed a man running with a knife in one hand and a cellphone in the other,” she said.
“The police members became suspicious and when the tried to stop him, he continued running.
“The members eventually apprehended the man in Sydenham Road and a knife and cellphone were seized.
“While the detectives were busy at Mount Road police station processing the suspect, the complainant arrived at the station to report the robbery.”
Janse van Rensburg said the man had been detained on charges of robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
Politics
News
News