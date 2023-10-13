×

News

180 reasons for urgent action on Nelson Mandela Bay gang violence

Call for crime summit as killings grip northern areas

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Brandon Nel - 13 October 2023

Gang violence has claimed more than 180 lives in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past two years, leaving countless families heartbroken and residents constantly looking over their shoulders, wondering when they will be next.

On too many occasions, it has been a stray bullet that has robbed parents of their innocent children as gang wars rage on...

