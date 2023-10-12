×

News

Teacher proves words really can open worlds

Kroneberg educator named teacher of the year in national spelling competition

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 12 October 2023

“The more you read, the more things you know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

The quote from Dr Seuss is applicable to Kroneberg Primary School teacher Alicetine Fredericks who started her Sanlam Words Open Worlds (WOW) journey as a stand-in teacher and nine years later claimed the coveted title of WOW Teacher of the Year...

