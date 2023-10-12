Parents show Nafa red card after trip
Complaints flow after East London Goodwill tournament cancelled and replaced with couple of friendly matches in Cape Town
Blood-stained mattresses, supper served to children at 11pm, and alleged substandard food are just some of the complaints from parents who say more than R2,500 was paid for each pupil to take part in a soccer tournament.
The parents are now crying foul over the treatment of their children during the soccer trip, organised by the Northern Areas Football Association (Nafa), to Cape Town last week...
