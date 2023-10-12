Nelson Mandela Bay’s rising soccer stars looking to impress in German tournament
Two rising soccer stars from Nelson Mandela Bay have been selected to a 16-member all-girls team embarking on a weeklong tour to measure themselves against some of the best young talent Germany has to offer.
Aaliyah Abersalie, 17, and Lushania Hamman, 16, fought their way through a gruelling series of tryouts and training camps to secure their spot in the Eastern Cape team heading to Lower Saxony later this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.