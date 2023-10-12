×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lawyers for Wolf ask to see police, prosecution, correspondence

Premium
By Devon Koen - 12 October 2023

Lawyers for Jeffreys Bay man Donovan Wolf now want access to the police docket, which sets out the sequence of the murder investigation, and correspondence between the police and the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions.

Just as Wolf’s trial was due to commence for the second day on Wednesday, defence attorney Peter Daubermann argued that it was the defence’s right to have access to the docket, and accused senior state advocate Marius Stander of “playing hardball”. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest