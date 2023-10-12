Lawyers for East Cape hit murder suspects say state’s case weak
The defence teams for seven suspects facing a string of charges related to alleged hit murders for life insurance payouts say the state’s case is weak and based on circumstantial evidence.
The claims were made during a bail hearing in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday while the investigating officer, detective Captain Piet Potgieter, was under cross-examination...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.