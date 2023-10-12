Justice prevails, but torment continues for physio’s family
Man who killed Marolien Schmidt for R600 jailed for life
While justice has prevailed for the family of murdered physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt, with her killer sentenced to life imprisonment, the trauma of a mother’s hysterical cries, the bloody murder scene and horrific morgue visit will forever be etched in their minds.
Her brother, Casper, in a letter penned to the Gqeberha high court, said what had unfolded on Women’s Day had shattered the very core of his being...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.