News

Justice prevails, but torment continues for physio’s family

Man who killed Marolien Schmidt for R600 jailed for life

By Devon Koen - 12 October 2023

While justice has prevailed for the family of murdered physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt, with her killer sentenced to life imprisonment, the trauma of a mother’s hysterical cries, the bloody murder scene and horrific morgue visit will forever be etched in their minds. 

Her brother, Casper, in a letter penned to the Gqeberha high court, said what had unfolded on Women’s Day had shattered the very core of his being...

