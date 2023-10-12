Against all odds, Ndzondelelo High pupil wins big at Eskom Expo
Zwide school’s Mpho Mketho bags mentorship slot for his antibacterial project
After bagging a bursary in the regional leg of the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), a Ndzondelelo High School pupil continued form and claimed a coveted slot in a 12-month mentorship and incubation programme.
Despite grade 11 pupil Mpho Mketho’s aptitude for education, he was uncertain whether he would be able to attend a tertiary institution due to financial constraints...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.