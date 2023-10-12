×

News

Against all odds, Ndzondelelo High pupil wins big at Eskom Expo

Zwide school’s Mpho Mketho bags mentorship slot for his antibacterial project

By Tremaine van Aardt - 12 October 2023

After bagging a bursary in the regional leg of the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), a Ndzondelelo High School pupil continued form and claimed a coveted slot in a 12-month mentorship and incubation  programme.

Despite grade 11 pupil Mpho Mketho’s aptitude for education, he was uncertain whether he would be able to attend a tertiary institution due to financial constraints...

